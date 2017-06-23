Democracy In Crisis Episode 21: Black Bloc and the Prosecution of Journalism

On this week’s episode co-host Baynard Woods talks with Baltimore City Paper editor Brandon Soderberg and Center for Emerging Media's Imani Spence about the charges against journalist Aaron Cantú stemming from the black bloc actions on Inauguration Day.

