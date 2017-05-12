Democracy In Crisis Episode 15: On the canning of FBI Director James Comey

On this week's episode, cohosts Marc Steiner and Baynard Woods talk with Mark Trahant about Donald Trump's decision to fire FBI director James Comey. Mark Trahant is an independent print and media journalist who writes at TrahantReports.com. He is the Charles R. Johnson Endowed Professor of Journalism at the University of North Dakota. Earlier this month, he became a member of the Academy of Arts and Sciences.

