Savage Love: Wishful Kinking

I went to Dark Odyssey Winter Fire, the big kink hotel takeover event in Washington, D.C., in February. There was one thing I saw there that is messing with my head, and I hope you can set me straight. There was this lovely little six-person orgy going on with two cute-as-could-be hippie girls and four older dudes. Then these four people came along. They sat and watched—a guy and three women in hijabs and dresses that went wrist to ankle, fully covered. After a while, one of the hippie girls turned to them and said, "I'd be happy to flog you later if you'd like." The three women in hijab giggled. The whole scene was really sweet, but I just couldn't get over these three women. I saw them walking around all night, taking it all in. Intellectually, I know there is no reason to think that conservative Islam is incompatible with kink. But my cultural biases make me feel that it is. Or is it possible that covering is their kink? What would you make of that?

Washington Kinkster Wondering

"With all the hateful anti-Muslim rhetoric out there these days, it is tempting to romanticize Islam," said Eiynah, a Pakistani-Canadian children's book author who also hosts a podcast that focuses on sex, Islam, and apostasy. "The impulse is understandable, but Islam is another one of the blatantly sex-negative Abrahamic faiths."

The other blatantly sex-negative Abrahamic faiths, for those of you keeping score out there, are Judaism and Christianity.

"Nothing outside of ultra-vanilla plain ol' two-person hetero sex within the confines of marriage is permissible," said Eiynah. So as much as I'd love to agree with WKW that conservative Islam isn't incompatible with kink, there's every reason to say that it is. It's even incompatible with a woman being slightly 'immodest' in front of men. Modesty codes are pretty rigid in Islam, and in non-Muslim-majority countries, modesty garments tend to stick out rather than blend in. Which achieves the exact opposite purpose—attracting more attention, not less."

And when sex-negativity, modesty, and religion mix it up, WKW, the part of our brain that grinds out kinks—precise location yet to be determined—kicks into high gear. That's why there is Mormon-undergarment porn out there and nun porn and hot-priest calendars for sale on sidewalks just outside Vatican City.

"Islamic modesty has become fetishized for some—quite literally," said Eiynah. "There's hijabi porn and hijabi Lolitas. So the people WKW saw could be into some form of hijab kink."

I've seen a few people dressed up as Catholic nuns at fetish parties, WKW, and I didn't think, "Hey, what are nuns doing here?!?" I thought, "That person has a nun kink." (Related point: The nuns you see at queer pride parades? Not really nuns. #TheMoreYouKnow)

"Finally, it's possible they could be a more 'open-minded' polygynous Muslim family that ventured into the hotel in a moment of adventurousness," said Eiynah. "We are all human, after all, with urges, kinks, curiosities, and desires that surface, no matter what ancient morality code we try to follow."

Amen.

Eiynah tweets @NiceMangos, her terrific podcast—Polite Conversations—is available on all the usual podcast platforms, and her children's book, My Chacha Is Gay, can be ordered at chachaisgay.com.

I'm a 30-year-old woman in a long-term polyamorous relationship with a stellar guy. Our relationship began as extremely Dom/sub, with me being the sub. My boyfriend and I began super casually but quickly became serious partners. Now, six years later, I find having kinky sex with him challenging. We have a very deep, loving relationship, so my feelings get hurt when we engage in bondage and kink play. This is especially problematic because I still enjoy BDSM with folks I'm not dating. Basically, if I'm not in love with someone, it doesn't hurt my feelings when they beat me and humiliate me. My boyfriend feels slighted, but I just don't know what to do. Every time we play rough—the same way we had played for years—my feelings get hurt. Any thoughts?

She's Hurting His Heart

It's not uncommon to meet people in BDSM spaces/circles who have passionate, intimate, solid, and regular vanilla sex with their long-term partner(s) and intense BDSM play and/or sex with more casual partners. For some submissives, intimacy and a long-term connection can interfere with their ability to enter into and enjoy their roles, and the same is true for some Doms. If this is just how you're wired, SHHH, you may need to write a new erotic script for your primary relationship—or make a conscious decision to have new and different and satisfying sexual adventures with your boyfriend.

I cannot find a woman who will accept my panty fetish. Please advise.

Trembling Man Inquires

Keep looking, TMI. There are women out there who think men can be sexy in panties—and anyone who thinks men can't be sexy in panties needs to check out all the hunky panty-wearing models at xdress.com.

I am a sissy husband. My problem is I am not attracted to women at all. I have asked my wife to cuckold me. My penis is less than two inches long, and the only way for me to have sex with her is by using my strap-on on her. When I do that, all I can think of is my best friend Roberto who I am very attracted to. I shared a queen-size bed with him for two years. While we lived together, I did all of the "women's work." Roberto always told me how small and soft and feminine my hands were. He drank a lot and then would pass out in our bed. I would put on one of my sexy pink nighties and sleep next to him. Now I have a wife, and I am so jealous that Roberto might find a girlfriend. I have begged my wife to cuckold me with Roberto. She said, "Roberto is a very sexy man, but I don't know." How can I tell her that I am totally feminine and turned off by women and totally turned on by men? How do I tell her that she is married to a sissy man lover? I want her to have a boyfriend. Then when she is out with her boyfriend, I would get dressed up like a sissy and be locked out of the house dressed as a woman and have to wait for her to let me back in after her boyfriend left. Please help.

Lust In South America

Thanks for sharing. Not sure I believe a word you wrote, LISA, but it was an entertaining read. (Okay, okay, some advice: Tell your wife the truth, i.e., you are not and have never been attracted to women, suggest redefining your marriage as a loving-but-companionate one, propose cuckolding as a way for you two to maintain a sexual connection, albeit one mediated through a third party. Good luck.)