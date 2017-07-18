Self Help: Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN." as intervention

Kung Fu Kenny, the five-foot-five giant and hip-hop's resident Vitruvian Man awoke from his sleep to deliver us his fourth studio album back in April—"DAMN.," a proper follow-up to put detractors of 2015's "To Pimp A Butterfly" back in their cocoons.

"DAMN." is a 14-track, 55-minute cathartic therapy session with Kendrick Lamar wrestling with himself and traversing his religiosity with all the convictions of Chance The Rapper and the skeptical inquisition of a 2004 Jadakiss. He paints an all-encompassing self-portrait, a Compton-crafted version of Jan van Eyck's 1433 "Portrait of A Man," with great detail as rich colors project from darkness. It's Kendrick's self-administered 12-step intervention on wax, with the beloved rapper, who plays Washington D.C.'s Verizon Center on July 21, looking eye-to-eye with each rendition of himself.

STEP ONE: ACCEPTING THE LACK OF CONTROL

The session begins on 'BLOOD.,' with a question Kendrick intends to answer throughout the album—"Is it wickedness or weakness?"—followed by a spaced-out fictitious parable where Kendrick tries to help a blind woman, who ends up shooting him. It seems like something Kellyanne Conway, Ann Coulter, or anyone who has a penchant for making anything "great again" would do, as Lady Justice seems to punish black people trying to Do The Right Thing in spite of their personal circumstances. Maybe Kendrick was walking past Tommy Bahama during an end-of-season sale when this blind woman shot him. Wherever he was walking, he was better suited to get in his Curtis Mayfield bag and Keep On Pushing to conserve his life but he did not and "DAMN." begins at his ending, with our protagonist lacking clarity, and being harmed for trying to help.The rest of "DAMN." is Kendrick moving through these emotions—was it wickedness or weakness that moved her to kill Kendrick?

STEP TWO: TAPPING INTO SOMETHING GREATER THAN ONESELF

Kendr-Kendri-Kendric-Kendrick crane kicks us right in the forehead with 'DNA.' The Mike WiLL Made-It production establishes a motif throughout the album where Kendrick examines his character and offers up a series of supposed dichotomies (war-peace, power-poison, pain-joy). In search of a sense of balance and a peace of mind while being antagonized by pallid cornballs like Eric Bolling, Kimberly Guilfoyle, and Geraldo Rivera, Kendrick acknowledges that he has been endowed with prodigious talent and that makes him a target. He also explores his purpose as Yeshua's (Jesus) new weapon, prophesying to and advocating for the masses through reason and rhyme. By way of a riff on Juvenile's accusatory use of anaphora from 'Ha,' an atypical style for a rapper who's known for his intricate flows, he makes a case for this delivery as being just as poetic as any other type of rhyme scheme or concept.

If all that isn't enough, Kendrick put all of this in yet another song that also appeals to the chart-topping, music festival bangers fans have grown accustomed to in recent memory, a skill he's perfected.

STEP THREE: TURNING TO GOD

Kdot transitions into the meditative and melodic on 'YAH.' He wants to stick close to family and those dear to him, namely his mother, his fiancée Whitney Alford, and his niece as his life becomes more hectic and filled with those who may not have his best interests at heart. With the lines "interviewers wanna know my thoughts and opinions. . . . I'm not a politician, I'm not 'bout a religion," Kendrick circles back to a theme from 'Ab-Soul's Outro' on his 2011 project "Section.80" before crediting his cousin Carl for assisting with his spiritual growth. He repeats 'YAH,' throughout the song—it is a shortened version of the deity Yahweh. With all the pressure surrounding him, Kendrick calls on God (or Yah) and refuses to be everything for everybody: "I'm not the next pop star, I'm not the next socially aware rapper. I am a human motherfuckin' being over dope-ass instrumentation."

Often times black artists with generational talent are manipulated by the immense pressure to become the moral authority on every DAMN topic. When people look to you as the healer, it's a heavy cross to bear. It's enough to go off the radar, inducing a rehabilitative self-care sabbatical to try and live as normal a life as possible for a while to recover and maintain a sense of sanity. Such was the case for Lauryn Hill and Dave Chappelle. Kendrick is starting to feel These Walls closing in on him as he's "in the dead fucking center, looking around."

STEP FOUR: A FEARLESS VALIDATION OF SELF

"I'ont give a fuck." Kendrick doubles right back with another brooding banger, 'ELEMENT.,' acknowledging coercive influences over his life while maintaining an internal locus of control. He recounts the deep love he's developed for making music and growing over the years: "I'm willin' to die for this shit, I done cried for this shit, might take a life for this shit." While the feds monitor his bank statements, while his aunt wants him to slow down a bit, Kendrick emphasizes the importance of staying focused on the work and being not just one of the best rappers right now, but being Mister One-Through-Five when talking about the top rappers of all-time, a la Dave Chappelle's "Dylan-Dylan-Dylan-Dylan-Dylan" skit, all the while, making it look sexy.

STEP FIVE: AN ADMITTANCE OF ONE'S DEEPEST CONCERNS

Kendrick's emotions swing like a pendulum and we're quickly thrust from the glorious vindication of bossing up and celebrating to staring in the mirror for an hour at three in the morning, succumbing to the very emotions we've been trying so hard to suppress. The people in his inner circle are changing. Other rappers are still throwing dirt on his name. He has his own personal struggles to deal with. Kendrick feels like it's "Me Against The World." Had he been a jazz musician in the '60s, 'FEEL.' would definitely be his hip-hop "Kendrick's Mood" manifesto. The line "I feel like this gotta be the feeling where Pac was" is redolent of 2Pac's "Sometimes I Cry" poem from his book of poetry "The Rose That Grew From The Concrete": "Sometimes when I'm alone/ I cry because I'm on my own/ The tears I cry R bitter and warm/ They flow with life but take no form/ I cry because my heart is torn/ And I find it difficult 2 carry on/ If I had an ear 2 confide in/ I would cry among my treasured friends/ But who do u know that stops that long/ To help another carry on/ The world moves fast and it would rather pass u by than 2 stop and c what makes u cry/ It's painful and sad and sometimes I cry/ and no one cares about why."