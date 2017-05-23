JPEGMAFIA and rap legend Willie D of Geto Boys talk Trump, Russia, Steve Harvey, and more

The first time I ever went to Texas was on a bus with curtains draped over the windows. I just joined the military and got shipped off to basic training in San Antonio. I didn't see much when I stepped out, because I had an armed soldier in my face telling me how much of a bitch I was even though I never met him. The second time I was in Texas I saw Kendrick Lamar perform 'Rigamortis' with no backing track. That shit was crazy. During Kendrick's performance, he stopped the music to give respect to the OGs of the hip-hop scene. From Bun B to Z-Ro to Big Moe, he named legend after legend as the crowd went crazy for their hometown heroes. Then he did something really interesting when he got to the Geto Boys. He specifically shouted out Willie D when he gave the group a name check. This made 21-year-old me giddy. Because not only were the Geto Boys icons that I bump on the regular, but Willie D's particular brand of brash uncut racially-driven reality rap had helped me foster a love for politically charged hip-hop and eventually led to the birth of the man you probably don't know as JPEGMAFIA—a grown ass man who can't ride a bicycle.

That's one of the stand-out moments in my life, period, because I felt a solidarity with Kendrick at that show. Like me and that nigga knew a secret that no one else did. And that secret wasn't much of a secret; the secret was that Willie D was that nigga. Everybody know that. And everybody in the crowd went crazy when Kendrick mentioned his name. But me and Kendrick was cheering for a different reason. Not to take anything away from the Geto Boys. I myself am just drawn to niggas that aren't scared to take the cuffs off and bitch slap a motherfucker one time. On wax or in life. Willie D exemplifies that in every facet of his life. From his music to his podcast, the man has got his shit together. Earlier this month, I caught up with him in the lobby of a hotel I could never afford and discussed everything from Trump to Soundcloud rappers.

JPEGMAFIA: OK, I know most people are familiar with the Geto Boys, so I have my own questions for you. I'm a personal fan of your first three albums. When I first heard the song 'Fuck the KKK,' I was like, "what the fuck is this?" I can't remember exactly how I felt, but I remember being really happy that song existed. I'm interested to know from your perspective, what was it like in the early '90s when it was more accepted and cool to be conscious or openly hostile towards supremacy? Before internet, before Snapchat and all of that, when you had things like the LA riots and Rodney King happening. What was it like to make music of that nature and go put it out into the world? What was the reaction?

Willie D: It was real cool you know? Because you had artists like Public Enemy and Ice Cube, etc. People who were putting it out there being conscious and stuff. But 'Fuck the KKK' was before the first Ice Cube album. That was '89 but I actually wrote that song like '87, '88. For me man, I just wanted to stand up to them bitches. Sheet-wearing cowards. I just wanted to take all that aggression and put it into lyrics. And show people that you don't have to be afraid of these people. They cowards, man. And you never see one of them by themselves. It's always a mob. A mob mentality. It's very similar to what you see out here today with these youngsters, out here mobbing on one person, beating up one person and shit. I just wanted to expose they ass and show them: "Look, I bet you won't try that shit with me."

JPEG: I'm glad you said that because there's a lot of people out here talking about race but I do notice that a lot of times when rappers talk about race, they usually point the finger at themselves, and not any other problems and I don't know why. No other culture does that and I mean, we get criticized enough in the media and in life in general, so why when you sit down to write a song addressing something as wide scale as race you immediately go in on yourself, I don't know. But yeah, I'm so glad you approached that topic, from that angle, at that time because it's still a line people are scared to cross even today.

WD: Some artists attempt to be "conscious," but I think that most of them are apologizing along the way or playing the victim along the way—they won't go there.

JPEG: Right, they won't go there.

WD: They won't be all the way unapologetic. They wanna tip toe around the issue or they play both sides of the fences. Like "I'ma talk about it and that's enough." But I'm gonna talk about it and give you some ideas on how to handle "them." And how to handle them is not being docile and forgiving and turning to Jesus you know? If you believe in Jesus and you're riding with Jesus that's cool. But if Jesus ain't telling you to stab that motherfucker or shoot his bitch ass or stab him in the face with a 2x4 then you need to get from 'round Jesus because Jesus gonna get you killed.

Album art from JPEGMAFIA's "Darkskin Manson," 2015 Album art from JPEGMAFIA's "Darkskin Manson," 2015

JPEG: Yeah, I feel the same. I don't subscribe to any religion, but when I see someone like that I just kind of shake my head at them because it programmed into us at this point.

WD: That weakness man, docile.

JPEG: Yeah, that actually leads me into talking about your song 'Coon.' There's two of them and those shits are hard. When I see someone I consider a coon like Charles Barkley, Sheriff David Clarke, etc., on one point, I feel bad for them. But when you got guys like Steve Harvey on stage instructing white people to tell black folk to move on from slavery, that's when I'm like, "yeah, fuck them."

WD: I don't feel bad for the motherfuckers. I want them to die. I want them motherfuckers to die. I don't care how they die, I don't care if they die a slow gruesome death. I don't care if they die immediately. In their sleep peacefully, overdose on prescription drugs, somebody shoot 'em in the head, catch 'em on the subway, whatever—I don't care if a fucking meteorite land on they ass. It don't matter. I just want them to die. Because they're—

JPEG: Counter productive.

WD: Right. Counter productive. Took the words right out of my mouth. There's an old saying: If you're not helping you're hurting. To have the big platform they have and still do the things they do. It's unforgivable. It's like, how much more money do you need? You know you cooning! Like at what point do you stop cooning? But I guess it's just like any other thing you do to get your money. And the more you get, the more you try to keep doing what you doing.

JPEG: Do you keep up with the new rap shit?

WD: Yeah.