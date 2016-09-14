Best Cheap Haircut: Hair Cuttery

1607 Whetstone Way, 410-685-0516, haircuttery.com



Sure, sometimes we want to blow some cash on a salon haircut that makes us feel pretty, but sometimes our wallets are as thin as our patience, and we just want someone to clean up the edges and take a little off the top for under 20 bucks. For those times we head to McHenry Row and their Hair Cuttery. There are franchises of this chain salon all over town, but this one is the winner, with consistently good results from every single stylist. And when we can be in and out in thirty minutes for $18 plus hefty tip (and we always tip big when we’re getting such a bargain) we’re sold.

