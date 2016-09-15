Best Candy Store: Charm City Chocolate

809 W. 36th St., (443) 449-5164, charmcitychocolate.com

Maybe the death of Gene Wilder has us feeling a bit nostalgic, but there's something about the quaint Charm City Chocolate that reminds us of the corner shop in the "Candyman" sequence from "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory." The store has a very homey feel, with a curated selection of retro candies—think Chuckles, Necco wafers, Smarties, licorice, jellybeans, and the like—in grab bags and/or self-serve bowls. But the shops specialty is the handmade chocolate made on the premises. There's everything from chocolate-dipped strawberries to seasonal barks to chocolate and peanut butter covered Oreos to chocolate mustaches on popsicle sticks. And there are your classic treats, too, like turtles, Buckeyes, and Bombons, just to name a few. Charm City Chocolate may not have the expansive offerings of It'Sugar, the megastore chain located at the Inner Harbor, but you'd be hard pressed to stop by and not find something delicious to snack on.