Best Farm-To-Table Restaurant: Maggie’s Farm

4341 Harford Rd., 410-254-2376, maggiesfarmmd.com

There’s a reason why Maggie’s Farm keeps raking in the accolades – we named it Best Farm to Table Restaurant in 2014, and it’s made plenty of other best of lists, too. It’s because along with being locally sourced, their food is simple and tasty. The Hamilton-based restaurant specializes in comfort food that riffs on the basics. Diners rave about dishes like crispy Brussels sprouts, braised brisket (rubbed with Zeke’s coffee), and jerk chicken. We also love their using their food for, as we've called it in the past, a "hangover helper"—a meal to take in a night of too much imbibing. And it’s nice to know where you food came from, too and Maggie’s gets their supplies from local farms and even their own garden.