Best Truffle Shuffle: Public Transit Users, reacting to Baltimore City Department of Transportation’s Insane Whims

Dear Baltimore City DOT and Larry Hogan: What does Baltimore have to do to get one decent, fully functioning public transportation system? Pull up our shirts and jiggle? Our metro is a half-completed blooper reel waiting to be turned into a movie set for something taking place in Toronto, the buses are a problem to which you insist the answer is “Off with their routes!” and Charm City Circulator route shrinkage is something we were told probably wouldn’t be happening. Adding insult to injury, you’re hosting public meetings in places the Circulator likely won’t reach come February 2017. Stop.