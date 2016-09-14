Best Surprise Bike Lane: Dundalk Bike Lane

Dundalk Avenue to Sollers Point Loop

OK, this bike lane is technically in the County, but it is such a sweet surprise we need to recognize it. Ride your bike east on Boston Street, taking the lane (or the sidewalk—just this once, we won’t tell) to dodge truck traffic, and you’ll hit Dundalk Avenue and its wide bike lane that runs nearly all the way to Watersedge Park and its view of Bear Creek and the shipping lanes of Sparrows Point. Take a left before you hit the park and tool around Turner Station, an African-American community dating from the late 1880s and home of Henrietta Lacks. Dodging cars and pedestrians in the city is fun, but we love a ride to Dundalk for its history and bicycle lanes.