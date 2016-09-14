Best Suburban Flight Lite: Hamilton-Lauraville

bmoremainstreet.com

Established as a “little Eden” north of downtown, the neighborhood that locals now call Hamilton is a suburb in the best sense of the term. It isn’t exactly the city—it has none of the increasingly expensive apartments of downtown and few of the rowhomes for which Baltimore is known, but it also lacks the car dealerships and big box stores that litter the outer suburbs of the county. When one looks at the colorful maps that give Baltimoreans the terms “White L” and “Black Butterfly,” Hamilton stands out as an authentically racially diverse neighborhood. Miles from downtown, Hamilton has become the place to go for families aching to escape the bustle of urban life, but who are somehow still willing to pay city taxes.