Best Raven: John Urschel

Typically this award is related to what happens on the field. While John Urschel is a fine offensive guard, who will no doubt be a contributor on the Ravens this year, he’s winning for a very different reason: Dude loves math. Like, loves it enough to get a sponsorship deal with Texas Instruments. Loves it enough to spend his offseason taking a PhD math course on spectral graph theory (WTF is this, even?), numerical linear algebra, and machine learning at MIT, earning straight A’s. He’s published too, by the way. How many athletes can say that? Fittingly, Urschel has visited local schools to share his love of math, and that’s why we love him.