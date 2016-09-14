Best Park: Druid Hill Park

900 Druid Park Lake Drive, (410) 396-3835, druidhillpark.org

Things are happening in the rolling hills and wooded paths of Druid Hill Park where maintenance workers have re-paved walkways, completely reconstructed the soccer and baseball fields, spruced up the pool, planted new trees, fixed the lighting, reconstructed the water system in the community garden, and organized evening basketball tournaments in recent years. Druid Hill Park staff has shown a deep commitment to making this space work for everybody from summer camp kids who need space to run wild for a few hours to seniors who take their exercise with a leisurely stroll around the reservoir. Once down-in-the-heels, the park is emerging as an integral recreation area for residents, a green jewel in the heart of our Formstone city.