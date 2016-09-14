Best Oriole: Manny Machado

The way the ball hit him in the back and he looked back at Yordano Ventura as if to say, “Oh, FUCK no!” The way he charged the mound and tossed his helmet to the ground. The way he dodged a weak-ass swing from Ventura and then popped Ventura right in the cheek. Manny Machado has done many amazing things on the field this year. He remains one of the best fielding third baseman in all of baseball, and this year he has taken leaps forward at the plate. But he endeared himself to Baltimore forever when he showed the defending World Series champion Kansas City Royals, and their smug starting pitcher, that he was done taking their shit. He shouldn’t have to pay for a drink in this town ever again.