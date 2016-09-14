Best Long, Slow Death: The Superblock

The Superblock has had many deaths in its nearly 15-year existence in the grist-mill of bureaucracy, lawsuits, and false starts. But it died forever and ever amen earlier this year, when four groups bought bits and pieces of the parcel of land that planners once envisioned would house a giant skyscraper with apartments and shops. Good riddance. The decade-plus of hand-wringing and lofty ideas that never came close to seeing the light of day meant this centrally located land in the heart of the west side of downtown sat unused. At least now we’ll finally see some progress.