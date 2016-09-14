Best First Date: Second Chance

1700 Ridgely St., (410) 385-1700, secondchanceinc.org

Is it that sexy 501(c)(3)status, designating Second Chance, Inc., as a non-profit? What about the cute little three-wheeled car that greets people entering the giant warehouse full of stuff? Maybe it’s the optimism of the statement “WHAT IS AND WHAT CAN BE,” Stephen Powers’ mural on the exterior of the building, or the potential for bad jokes about old knobs. Nothing says romance like architectural salvage and the idea of rescuing the unrescuable. Perhaps it is (and for this, we are truly sorry) that everyone, like everything, deserves a second chance. Are we not treasures perhaps once thought of as trash, deconstructing ourselves for the benefit of others every time we begin a new relationship? Skip the bar scene and wade right into metaphor territory with a trip to Second Chance.