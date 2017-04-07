Sen. Nathaniel Oaks busted in federal bribery sting

U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein announced criminal charges against newly-minted State Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks today, stemming from alleged payments for Oaks' help in getting money allocated to a project in Baltimore.

According to a press release from the office, the FBI ran a sting operation on Oaks, a State Delegate representing District 41 from 1994 through February, when he replaced the ailing Sen. Lisa Gladden in the upper chamber. Rosenstein's office said Oaks met with a "cooperator," who in-turn introduced him to a "confidential human source" portraying himself as an out-of-town businessperson trying to get Baltimore City government contracts through a minority-owned business.

This minority-owned business is "a real business that is operated by a different cooperating defendant," according to the press release.

After the initial meeting, in September 2015, the confidential human source recorded conversations with Oaks. They spoke about a project being developed by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the confidential source offered to pay Oaks for his help.

At that point, in March 2016, Oaks allegedly sent letters on his House of Delegates letterhead supporting the project. He was allegedly paid $10,300 for this.

In September, the confidential source allegedly paid another $5,000 to Oaks "in exchange for Oaks filing a bond bill with the Maryland Department of Legislative Services (DLS) requesting $250,000 for the Project, which Oaks filed later that same day."

It is unclear which bond bill this could be. In 2016, Oaks sponsored a $250,000 bond bill for a Girl Scout Urban Program and STEM Center, which involved the renovation of an existing facility. But the bill was introduced months before the September meeting. Oaks introduced two more bond bills in the 2017 session, but neither was for $250,000.

Oaks was last criminally convicted in 1989, when he received probation and 500 hours of community service for stealing from his own campaign finance fund. In that case, Oaks allegedly reimbursed himself twice for various trips and office supplies—first from the state (he was a State Delegate) and then from his campaign account. He lost his office upon conviction, and appealed the case all the way to the Court of Appeals, which vacated the perjury charge but allowed the theft charge to stand. The case was later expunged, and Oaks was re-elected in 1994.

Oaks faces a sentence of 20 years for honest services wire fraud.

