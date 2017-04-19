RiseBmore2017, featuring music and readings, will honor Freddie Gray tonight

Freddie Gray died at Shock Trauma two years ago today, and while many outside of the city have shoved the events of 2015 to the back of their minds, if they remember at all, Gray's death in the custody of the Baltimore Police Department and the protests and riot that followed remain omnipresent here. As ever, it's important to reflect on the societal structures that brought Gray's life to an end, and what has changed—or hasn't—since. Tonight, a group of writers and performers will be presenting their work "of and for Baltimore, in honor of Freddie Gray" at Union Baptist Church. At 7 p.m., writers Sharea Harris, Love the Poet, Brittani McNeill, and Hannah Sawyerr will hold a conversation titled "Writing in the Margins of Baltimore." Following that, there will be a concert featuring music by Judah Adashi, Tariq Al-Sabir, Ruby Fulton (whose composition will be performed in front of a slideshow of pictures from the uprising taken by CP photo editor J.M. Giordano), Lafayette Gilchrist, Brooks Long, and Martina Lynch, and poetry by City Paper contributor Tariq Touré. Come, listen, and reflect. 7 p.m., Union Baptist Church, 1201 Druid Hill Ave., Suite A, risebmore.com, free.