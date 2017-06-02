Rich Swann's journey from Rosedale to the WWE

Rich Swann's first memory of pro wrestling is a vivid one: he was 5 years old and watching "Power Rangers" when his older brother came home from basketball and turned the TV to "Monday Night Raw," the flagship program of the WWE—then WWF.

"There's Bret Hart with the jacket, the awesome pink lights, the epic music, he gives his sunglasses to the kid," Swann, who grew up in Rosedale's Park East Apartments, recalls wistfully. "I was mesmerized."

These days, the 26-year-old mesmerizes audiences of his own on "Raw" and the WWE Network's newest show, "205 Live." He's billed as "The Outlandish" Rich Swann, but the focus-grouped nickname doesn't really capture what makes Swann great. At 5 feet 8 inches and 168 pounds, he's much smaller than the typical pro wrestler, but what he lacks in size, he makes up in speed and agility, flipping off and over both the ropes and his opponents like a video game character.

And as impressive as he is, the version of Rich Swann you see now is not nearly as "outlandish" as the one that dazzled wrestling fans for nearly a decade before making it to the WWE. In the independent organizations, he danced to the ring to The Lonely Island's 'I'm on a Boat' and Lionel Richie's 'All Night Long' in trunks adorned with wings straight out of "Super Mario World," earning the nickname "Mr. Standing 450" after one of his signature moves: a few bunny hops followed by a 450-degree front flip onto an opponent.

It's the type of move he learned to do as a kid, bouncing on a trampoline. Ever since first seeing Bret "The Hitman" Hart on TV, there has only been "wrestling, wrestling, wrestling" for Swann. But by his teens, real life would intrude on fake sports.

His father was an alcoholic and his mother had lupus. "I witnessed a lot of abuse between the two," he told WWE.com in an interview. "My father was … a real bad alcoholic and there was a lot of domestic violence." He moved around a lot, living near the Security Square Mall in Woodlawn, in White Marsh, and on Biddle Street. At one point, his mother kicked out his father; when Rich was 12, his father was stabbed to death by his girlfriend. As his mother's health failed, Swann was sent to live with family friends in Arizona for a year.

Through all of this, pro wrestling was Swann's rock.

"I grew up with my friends, wrestling around, imitating guys like Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, Chris Jericho, Dean Malenko," he says, rattling off a list of undersized wrestling legends. "I always saw myself in that role if I ever made it."

When he returned back to Baltimore, his mother told him that she wanted him to move to York, Pennsylvania, to live with his aunt and attend a wrestling school so he could pursue his dreams of being a pro wrestler.

Doug "Adam Flash" Becker remembers the first day that Swann came to train. Swann recognized Becker from his work in the independent circuit and asked if he could show him something he was working on, nailing a standing flip.

"That was awesome, kid," Becker told him. "Now learn how to wrestle."

The wrestling school was run by Darren Wise (he wrestled for 22 years as "Dirty Deeds" Darren Wyse), who had some reservations about training Swann.

"My thing with Richie was, first of all, he was young," Wise recalls. "I can't take a 15-year-old kid who comes in and beat the hell out of him."

But Swann’s aunt signed a consent form—"she could tell I really wanted to do this," Swann remembers—and he stepped into a wrestling ring for the first time. Swann remembers Wise as a guy in tight jeans and shiny red boots with a cigarette hanging out of his mouth, and his imitation of Wise's voice is a high-pitched rasp: "Hey kids, you gonna be doing that high flying? What are you, a buck-thirty, buck-forty? Get in here and take some bumps."

Of his training technique (he retired in 2009), Wise mostly recalls the speech he would give to new recruits, full of "it's a long road to the top" and "it's gotta be in your blood" platitudes. He didn't recall any details of what actual physical training took place, but says he told trainees that, "I'll train you and make you into something, and if you follow the gimmick, you can have some fun and make a little money."

Ray Rosario, who wrestled as Ray Alexander, is less generous in his description of Wise.

"He was the typical booker who wanted your money to teach you the basic and move on," Rosario says. "He didn't care about your progress as long as you were making your payments."

No matter, Swann finally got to practice and train like an actual wrestler.

"I had this opportunity to be in a wrestling ring," he says. "I'll never forget that."

Swann quickly made an impression on his fellow wrestlers with his energy, athleticism, charisma, and desire to learn about the business. Rosario, who's about a decade older than Swann and had been in the business for a few years when Swann showed up in York, says he could tell immediately that there was something special about this teenager from Baltimore.

"I felt responsible to make sure he wasn't just another guy who came in, paid his money, and was pushed aside," he says.

Rosario quickly became like a "big brother" to Swann, picking him up at his house, training with him in the ring, and having him come along on road trips. Swann took it all in.

"He just wanted to learn," Rosario says. "I never met someone who had some many questions that would consume every bit of knowledge."

Becker would also take Swann under his wing, keeping "eyes and ears everywhere" to make sure that the young talent wasn't acting up. "I always looked up to those guys as great performers and entertainers," Swann says of Rosario and Becker. Seeing them train and wrestle "molded me into the man I am today."

Adulthood would come soon for Swann. A short time after he started training—and just a few years after his father's murder—his mother died. Swann seems to be at peace with the tragedies that befell him at a young age. "Those are the things that happen in life," he says. "All that matters is how you handle certain situations and how you can pick yourself up from it, you know?"

Rather than knocking him off his path, his mother's passing made Swann even more dedicated and driven. "He had every excuse to be the 'should've been' or the 'what if,'" Rosario explains, "but he did the complete opposite."