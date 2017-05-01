This Shit Goes High Up: Pot and Pizzagate intersect outside Harrisburg Trump rally

Across from the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg where Donald Trump is set to speak to thousands in a couple hours, Harrisburg mayor Eric Papenfeuse runs through a list of Trump's failed policies and offers up some zingers along the way to the 100 or so gathered for an anti-Trump rally organized by the Pennsylvania Democrats.

It's appropriate that Trump is having his rally at the farm expo where they exhibit cows he says, because Trump's presidency so far, 100 days in, has been—wait for it—"an udder disaster."

And then, an anti-Trump chant: “Hey-hey, ho-ho, Donald Trump has got to go.”

Behind the protesters is Tanner, 28. He duck-walks, shuffles a little, then yells, "BILL CLINTON IS A RAPIST, BILL CLINTON IS A RAPIST, BILL CLINTON. IS A RAPIST, BILL CLINTON IS A RAPIST,” at the PA Dems.

Tanner, 28 Tanner, a Trump supporter chants "Bill Clinton is a rapist" Tanner, a Trump supporter chants "Bill Clinton is a rapist" See more videos

Save for his red "Make America Great Again" hat, Tanner, wearing scuffed up Vans, skinny jeans, a purple tanktop, and shades, with a Hummingbird tattoo on his arm, looks like he just got back from say, Bonnaroo.

Some protesters sneer at him and one with a "Russia Stole the Election" sign moves towards him, but Tanner doesn't care, he's really into it now, bending his knees, sticking his elbows out, adding some rhythm to it, turnt: "BILL CLINTON IS A RAPIST, BILL CLINTON IS A RAPIST—BILL CLINTON. IS A RAPIST. BILL CLINTON. IS A RAPIST."

He's here because he doesn't like "the progressive narrative," he says later on, in a kind of lazy semi-Southern stoner drawl.

"I don't support the progressive narrative that gender is a spectrum, things like that—I think that tears down the fabrics of society," he says. "The fabrics that society is built on are surrounded by the concepts that bind the family unit together, not this ‘anybody can be what they want’ way of thinking; that you can be transracial, trans-handicapped and things like that. That's out of control."

Tanner's aware that Trump has been accused of rape too but he thinks the evidence against Bill Clinton is stronger.

"We have way more evidence of Bill Clinton's accusations than we have of Donald Trump's accusations. We have several witnesses that came forward. And sure we have several witnesses that have come forward about Trump that's true, but we also have flight logs of Jeffrey Epstein's plane, the Lolita express with Clinton on it," he says, referring to the big shot billionaire financier and yes, convicted sex offender who yes, in 2002 flew Clinton and others in his private plane. "And yeah sure, I will concede that Donald Trump did know the man but the flight logs show Bill Clinton on the plane, not Trump"

He mentions Dennis Hastert, the former Republican Speaker of the House and admitted child molester as evidence that "the majority of our politicians are implemented in sex crimes."

"This shit goes high up, so it's not really that crazy," he says.

Then he's off, talking "Pizzagate," the nutty, internet-brewed conspiracy theory that claims there is a sex ring run by Democrats via pizza places around the country, most notably Comet Ping Pong, a D.C. pizza spot and music venue. Due to the prevalence of the conspiracy theory, Comet was harassed by Pizzagaters, culminating when North Carolina resident Edgar Maddison Welch, a drove to Comet to "self-investigate" the restaurant and entered, armed with an AR-15 and fired three shots.

"If you look up fuckin' Marina Abramović, spirit-cooking and all that stuff, it's tied back into Comet pizza. The alleged shooter that showed up at Comet pizza helped shift that narrative real quick and shut it down," Tanner says. "He shows up, he fires two shots in the ground and immediately puts down his weapon and concedes to the police. So was he ever there to do anything other than cause a scene? Maybe in this guy's mind he wanted to bring attention to Pizzagate but you can look this guy up on IMDB—he's an actor."

Right then, another Trump supporter wearing a Marine Le Pen t-shirt here to mock the PA Dems walks by.

"Marine Le Pen, yes, make France great again," Tanner says, and then completes his other thought. "Comet pizza is one aspect of Pizzagate."

Trump isn't perfect or anything but he voted for him and he's happy so far.

"The appointment of the Conservative Supreme Court justice, that's the biggest thing," he says. "Most people at Trump's base, they could say he can do nothing else during his term [than confirm Gorsuch] and they'd be ok with that because it's a wider issue about the spectrum of culture and the way our society's headed because right now, we're heading down a nihilistic, totalitarian Marxist society and that's not what we want."

He won't be attending the rally inside: "I'm gonna leave here shortly, I have to pick up my girlfriend from work, I have other obligations."

Deaconess Anne Armstrong Marie Machin/ For City Paper Deaconess Anne Armstrong preaches "cannabis care." Deaconess Anne Armstrong preaches "cannabis care." (Marie Machin/ For City Paper) (Marie Machin/ For City Paper)

Nearby, Anne Armstrong in a flowing robe with the Virgin Mary on the front and back and wearing weed leaf earrings preaches pot gospel to some protesters.

"You can heal sicknesses with natural herbal remedies without having to go through intermediaries like go to a real doctor and get permission. These are our bodies, those are our gardens" she says cradling a shofar and puffing on a joint. "Police have no role in either because it's really a matter for us as individuals: 'Do I want to heal my body with cannabis medicine rather than expensive and ineffective drugs?'"

Armstrong, a Jewish convert to Catholicism is the Deaconess of The Healing Church in Rhode Island. The Healing Church hinges its beliefs on Exodus 30:23's reference to a botanical medicine which they believe is cannabis oil. You don't need "single payer, Trumpcare, or Obamacare" when you've got "cannabis care," she says.

"Ever since I got a medical cannabis card in 2009, my healthcare went from thousands of dollars a month to zero. I used to take Prednisone, Albuterol—I used to weigh 265 pounds, I was not a pretty sight and when I started eating cannabis, I lost weight, I got healthier," she says. "We should rally for the tree of life and for the freedom of religion that they promised because cannabis is the sacrament in the Bible."

Along with her weight loss and improved health, she says weed helped her teenaged son's depression.