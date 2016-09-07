Mayor-to-Be's campaign treasurer's law license to be suspended

Attorney Keith Timmons, who handles the campaign finances of Democratic mayoral nominee Catherine Pugh and a number of other local politicians, will see his license to practice law formally suspended next month for 30 days by order of the Attorney Grievance Commission.

The consent order, dated Sept. 1, says Timmons violated the Maryland Lawyers’ Rules of Professional Conduct 1.4(a) and 5.3(a). The suspension begins Oct. 3.

“I accepted the consent for 30 days, it’s about communications and supervision of an employee,” Timmons says. “I accepted it because I wanted to stop it. [The case was] costing me too much money.”

The Attorney Grievance Commission filed a case in Circuit Court last February after three former clients complained that Timmons charged them without really representing them or answering their phone calls. In one case, Timmons’ firm accepted a $10,000 settlement on behalf of a car crash victim who said he had rejected the offer. The client’s name had been forged on documents, the client alleged. The firm took a $3,333 payment from the settlement, which the AGC said was “excessive.”

At the time, Timmons said all the charges were false. The consent order, signed by Mary Ellen Barbera, Chief Judge of the Maryland Court of Appeals, makes no mention of restitution for excessive fees.

Timmons says his law office will remain open during his suspension: “I have another attorney who works here.”

