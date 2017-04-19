Local groups are getting people Fired Up & Ready to Go tonight for the People's Climate March

Welp, the Great Barrier Reef is basically toast, and Greenland just loosed a swarm of icebergs, the likes of which no one has ever seen, into the North Atlantic. Things are getting more dire by the minute, so The Maryland Environmental Health Network and the Center for Emerging Media (i.e. Marc Steiner) invite you to get fired-up for the People’s Climate mass action in D.C. on April 29. Show up and you can see a preview of the documentary film “High Tide in Dorchester” about the Chesapeake Bay’s eroding eastern shore, and a photo exhibit called “The Human Cost of Energy Production” by The Environmental Integrity Project exposing the impact of fracking on the lives of six families. Steiner also moderates a panel discussion followed by an audience Q&A, and local climate action groups will be on hand to share their wisdom. 8 p.m., Space 2640, 2640 St. Paul Street, redemmas.org/2640, free.