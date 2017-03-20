Listen to two "The Marc Steiner Show" segments on Poly's title run and CP's photo essay

Every week we have someone on staff record a segment for the "Marc Steiner Show" discussing CP's upcoming issue. This past week, however, was a bit special, since our photographer Reginald Thomas II went on air to discuss his photo series on the state-champion Poly boy's basketball team. He was preceded by one of his subjects, Coach Sam Brand (pictured above).

Listen to the segments here, and if you haven't already, check out Thomas II's photo series following the preseason and title run, b-sides, and photos shot by two players.