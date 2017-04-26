Learn about volunteer opportunities tonight at DoSOMETHING! for a Better Baltimore

April 26

We all believe in some cause that we think will better society in some way. Just check your social media timeline: Someone always wants you to know that a particular cause is important to them or even defines them, whether it’s ending poverty, animal welfare, the environment, and anti-bullying. How often do we go beyond posting? If the answer to that question is zero, National Volunteer Week is an excellent opportunity to put our actions where our posts are by attending DoSOMETHING!, an annual volunteer connection fair hosted by Business Volunteers. The goal here is to connect civically-oriented citizens and community-conscious businesses in order to organize and give back to Baltimore’s many needs through volunteerism. What better way to define ourselves than giving our time to what we believe. While you are there, network with like-minded volunteers and enjoy free snacks and drinks from the cash bar. 6-8 p.m., Baltimore Museum of Industry, 1415 Key Highway, businessvolunteersmd.org, free.