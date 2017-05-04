Join the conversation on 'Building an Inclusive Baltimore' tonight at the BMA

Building an Inclusive Baltimore: A New Lens for Inclusion

There are two Baltimores. The primarily caucasian sections of the city, collectively called the "White L," have many advantages such as the free Charm City Circulator, convenient bike stations, better funded schools and cultural institutions, and more that the mostly African-American areas, called the "Black Butterfly," lack, in addition to having higher unemployment and a lower life expectancy. Keep in mind that Baltimore is 64 percent African-American. There is a crisis of exclusion in Baltimore. Beyond Conflict International, an organization credited for helping to bring peace to Northern Ireland, is hosting a panel discussion with the Baltimore Museum of Art to address the city's barriers, which are often discussed but too rarely acted on. Renowned artist Carrie Mae Weems (pictured), Senior Advisor to the United Nations Envoy to Syria Mark Muller, and neuroscientist Rebecca Saxe, among several others, will speak on developing strategies to foster communication and create a more inclusive city. The only price is your ideas and determination. 6:30-8:30 p.m., The Baltimore Museum of Art, 10 Art Museum Drive, (443) 573-1700, artbma.org, free.