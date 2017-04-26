Independent Bookstore Day is April 29, and Baltimore has no shortage of great stores to patronize

April 29

Despite rumors of their demise, and fears that they’d all be swallowed up by the Barnes and Nobles and Amazons of the world, independent bookstores are still hanging in there. Here in Baltimore alone, there are some great ones that are very much full of life—hosting book club meetings, author talks, and more. This Saturday, independent bookstores all over observe Independent Bookstore Day, a celebration of all things community-minded and literary. The event started in California and then spread nationwide all the way to Baltimore. Atomic Books has participated the last three years, and co-owner Rachel Whang says visitors to the Hampden bookstore will get a chance to purchase special items that won’t be available online, plus giveaways and maybe some special sales to be determined. And while The Ivy Bookshop, another great indie, is the only other store listed on the site, we’d encourage readers to swing by great places such as Protean Records and Books, The Book Escape, Normals Books and Records, and Red Emma’s as well. Various locations, indiebookstoreday.com, free.