In This Week's Issue: Oriole Park at 25, checking out Blacksauce Kitchen, and more

Baseball season is now underway. Here in Baltimore, the Orioles are celebrating the 25th anniversary of Orioles Park at Camden Yards, "the park that forever changed baseball." Our cover story in this issue looks at the stadium's impact on design and public financing.

-Oriole Park touched off a new wave of urban ballparks, many of which were funded with public subsidy

-Democracy in Crisis: Following failed healthcare scheme by Republicans, the Democrats should push single-payer

-Baltimore City Power Rankings: up for the Environment, PMF, Light City

-Murder Ink 4/5/17: 4 murders this week, 80 murders this year

-Field Tripping: Harriet Tubman National Historical Parking

-Savage Love: Domme and Dommer

-Contact Sheet: Portraits of a few Baltimoreans and their first tattoos

-In Baltimore, Stevie Nicks gets in touch with her past

-Neighborhood Lights 2017 pairs artists and creative projects with local communities

-In a solo show at Platform Gallery, Abdi Farah explores how American sports exploit the black male body

-There's something familiar about Baltimore Annex Theater's "The Shattering Frame."

-Blacksauce Kitchen: From farmers markets to a Remington storefront