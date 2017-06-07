In This Week's City Paper: Turner Station and the tenacity of black communities, Cask & Grain Kitchen reviewed, more

Around the release of HBO's adaptation of "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks," reporter Lisa Snowden-McCray and photo editor J.M. Giordano set out for Turner Station, Lacks' former hometown in Baltimore County, to learn more about the woman whose cells paved the way for numerous medical breakthrough. For Snowden-McCray, Turner Station felt a lot like Parole, the town near Annapolis where she grew up that, like Turner Station, is a black enclave in a predominantly white area. In this week's cover story, she explores that connection in great depth. Here's a rundown of the issue.

-Finding Turner Station: The town that gave us Henrietta Lacks' immortal life

-There is No Such Thing as a Reading Level: A middle school teacher's foreword to her students' new book "Broken Keys Don't Unlock Doors"

-Baltimore City Power Rankings: Up for Creek Boyz, Pugh screws cyclists, down for BOPA, Trump

-Canton's Cask & Grain Kitchen keeps it real

-Shit Hits The Fan: Everyman Theatre is nimble and quick in farcical obstacle course "Noises Off"

-Portrait of a Strip Club Owner as an Artist: On John Cassavetes' impressionistic gangster flick, "The Killing of a Chinese Bookie"

-Savage Love: Get Out

-Democracy In Crisis: Reinventing the underground part one—a countercultural exorcism