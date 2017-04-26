In This Week's City Paper: The Travel Issue, reviews of New America and "Infinity Mirrors," more

It may still be rainy and gross, but the season of trips and travel is almost upon us. City Paper's Travel Issue is not a traditional Travel Issue however, instead focusing on personal essays about the experience of leaving home and visiting someplace new. Here's a rundown:

-Dear Green Place: The many connections between Glasgow and Baltimore

-Forgive Us Our Trespasses: Restricted protest and property rights at Standing Rock strikes a chord in Baltimore

-Field Tripping: Coal Mining

-I'm From West Baltimore—I Can Live Anywhere

-Travel To Toke: How to indulge out-of-state and overseas

-New America expands on the classic diner with help from artists

-Baltimore City Power Rankings: Up for poet Mohamed Tall and the Tubman House, down for Pugh's confused Civilian Review Board, and more

-Devin N. Morris creates imaginative spaces and softens structure in solo show, 'In A Dignified Fashion' at Terrault Contemporary

-Selfie Obliteration: On Yayoi Kusama's "Infinity Mirrors" and radical self-awareness

-Contact Sheet: Remembering Brendan Foster Fieldhouse in Photos

-Murder Ink 4/25/17: 7 murders this week, 101 murder this year