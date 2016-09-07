In this week's City Paper: The College Guide, Vacants to Value cuts, and more

The theme of our annual College Guide is building community. As editor Rebekah Kirkman writes, "It's hard to square the notion of so-called 'millennial apathy' with the wave of headline-making activism by young people around the country that we've seen over the past few years—especially on college campuses, where groups of students organize to protest racism and police brutality, among other issues." Here's a rundown of everything in the paper:

-Community-based classes gain popularity in Baltimore-area colleges

-The role of student newspapers changes as campus activism grows

-Universities are quick to conflate diversity with inclusivity

-Morgan's Community Mile bridges the town-gown divide

-A UMBC student group strives to do community partnerships right

-Woke: Expectations vs. reality on an urban campus

-Students go abroad to serve other communities, but are they doing more harm than good?

-Graduating seniors make last-ditch effort to milk elitism in the face of inevitable demise

-A snapshot of students' favorite watering holes

-Vacants to Value program quietly cuts homeowner incentive and tells applicants to get in line

-Baltimore Blast to return to MASL, ending bid for new league