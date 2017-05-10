In this week's City Paper: the Baltimore Brigade, screenings at the Parkway Theatre, Cafe Andamiro, more

The city's new arena football team, the Baltimore Brigade, had its first home game last weekend. CP's Brandon Weigel talked to some fans at the open house at Royal Farms Arena a few days earlier, then recapped the game against the Tampa Bay Storm (suckers lost to this writer's home team—HA!, she thought, trying her best to imitate someone who's into sports). We also caught up with the owner of Café Andamiro and filled up on Korean food, reviewed three films screening this week at the new Parkway Theatre, among other pieces in this week's issue:

-Brick by Brick: Inside the first home game of the Baltimore Brigade, the city's new arena football team

-Cafe Andamiro offers up traditional Korean food, along with more unexpected fare

-Three films screening at the Parkway Theatre this week, reviewed

-Heather Rounds' novella "She Named Him Michael" is a sharp rumination on spectacle, structure, and solitude

-Contact Sheet: Sugar's 10th Anniversary Red and Black Ball in Photos

-Baltimore City Power Rankings: Adam Jones confronts baseball racists, Republicans ruin healthcare, more

-Fast Foodie: Wendy's goes Panera with the Fresh Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich

-Flashback 2006: Catherine Pugh's book of poetry

-Murder Ink: 10 murders this week, 118 murders this year

-Savage Love: Traps and Triggers