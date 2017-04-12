The News Hole
In This Week's City Paper: Talking with tax resisters, a profile of Jill Carter, and more

Flashback: Following Trump’s Syria bombing—a flashback to City Paper in 2003 at the start of the Iraq War

Democracy in Crisis: Our reality show president and the theater of war

Donald Trump has increased interest in the lives and tactics of long-time tax resisters

Keep On Pushing: Jill Carter continues to fight for Civil Rights

"The Ground" takes on origins, labor, commerce, and legacy at the Hutzler Brothers Palace

In a show at Platform Gallery, Abdi Farah explores how American sports exploit the black male body

Gnocco is understated, casual, and classic—and we should’ve gotten there way sooner

Everyman's ambitious new musical "Los Otros" brings import to isolation

Baltimore City Power Rankings: down for Trump, up for Future Islands, more

Murder Ink 4/12/17: 7 murders this week, 86 murders this year

Savage Love: Hard Limits

