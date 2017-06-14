In This Week's City Paper: Talking with Pride headliner Big Freedia, reviews of queer films, more

Baltimore Pride is this weekend, and the Queer Issue of City Paper highlights just some of the events going on at the annual celebration. Lisa Snowden-McCray talks with music headliner Big Freedia, several queer movies, some of which are screening at the Parkway for Pride, are reviewed, the official play of Pride, "BootyCandy," is also reviewed, and Kate Drabinski writes about her first experience at the Pride Parade. Here's a rundown of the issue. Happy Pride, everybody!

-Discovering Crystal: Photographer Gioncarlo Valentine remembers Crystal Edmonds, a trans woman killed in 2016

-Baltimore Pride headliner and New Orleans bounce icon Big Freedia talks Pride, God, and ass-shaking

-Productive and Destructive: The legacy of radical queer filmmaker Rainer Werner Fassbinder

-"Tangerine," an ecstatic odyssey about trans sex workers at the Parkway this week

-"The Mechanic"—like '70s tough guy action bromance as written by Jean Genet

-"The Ornithologist," a groin-first film about Saint Anthony, at the Parkway this week

-Playful and Persistent: Julius Eastman, Abdu Ali, and the Women's March are all vital to Horse Lords' latest release

-New and Necessary: G.A.Y. Lounge in Mount Vernon preps for Pride

-Field Tripping: Pride Parading

-"BootyCandy," the official play of Pride, goes deep into growing up black and gay

-Baltimore City Power Rankings: Hogan acts a fool on Facebook, Frosh takes on Trump, a victory for Bikemore, and more

-Savage Love: Virgin Territory

-Democracy in Crisis: Amid Comey chaos, lessons from the history of America's secret police

-