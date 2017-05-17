In This Week's City Paper: Our Sizzlin' Summer guide, summer books, summer music, and more

Each year, we put out a summer guide highlighting some of the best events and festivals happening in and around Baltimore—to help you plan and all of that. This year we've got write-ups of more than two dozen things that you have to do in the warmer months. And we've got listings for many more. Here's a rundown:

-Ice To Meet You: Charm City gets you ice, the old-fashioned way

-Sizzlin' Summer Staff Picks

-City Paper's Summer 2017 Events From Festivals to the Fourth of July

-The City Paper staff's recommended summer reading

-City Paper staff recommends some summer music

-Merriweather Post Pavillon looks back at 50 years of music—and forward to some big changes

-The Best Ever Country Radio Show Out of Worton: Next time you're on the Eastern Shore, check out Southern Star Country Club on 90.5

-Slow and Steady: Snail Mail is making moves

-Good BBQ Is Not Hard to Find: At Wieland's in Catonsville you're part of a secret sauce and meat club

-Baltimore City Power Rankings: An up for Marc Steiner, a down for the rest of local radio, more

-Murder Ink 5/17/17: 9 murders this week, 127 murders this year

-Savage Love: Anti-Climax