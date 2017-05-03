In This Week's City Paper: Highlights fro the Maryland Film Festival, inside the Parkway Theatre, more

The Maryland Film Festival kicks off today, and a lot of the talk is about the newly renovated Parkway Theatre. Of course, there's no shortage of great movies to discuss, too. Our annual guide to the festival takes a look at the festival's new home and some of the great movies being screened. Here's a rundown:

-Memory Palace: New home to the Maryland Film Festival, The Parkway Theatre reflects and refracts Baltimore

-The Parkway Theatre Before and After in Photos

-We're The Rats: Theo Anthony's film-essay "Rat Film" frames what's wrong with Baltimore through its vermin

-Lions, Tigers, and Blood: Garbage classic and John Waters favorite "Roar" mixes melodrama with real life massive scalp lacerations

-In Search Of: The wandering, remarkable "The Human Surge," considers wi-fi, sex work, and communication

-Cool Story Bro: "Austerlitz" looks at Holocaust tourism amid endless self-documentation

-No Closure: "The Blood is at the Doorstep" looks at the police shooting of Dontre Hamilton

