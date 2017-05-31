In This Week's City Paper: Four decades of City Paper photos, Reform on Tap, and more

City Paper makes its 40th trip around the sun this year, and we've been marking the occasion by re-running some stories from our archives. This week, though, we dedicated an issue to just some of the photographers who have shaped CP's visual style in its four decades. Here's a rundown of the issue, including links to the works of photographers featured in the issue:

-City Paper's 40 Years in Photos

-Brewing Change: In first Reform on Tap meeting, panelists lay out what's at stake for MD brewing

-Ass and tits and dick: "Psycho Beach Party" and the theater of the body

-Field Tripping: Prom-ing

-Murder Ink 5/31/17: 8 murders this week, 143 murders this year

-Savage Love: Looking