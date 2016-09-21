In This Week's City Paper: Books, poetry slams, and more

The Baltimore Book Festival is this weekend, and with comes a full schedule of signings, readings, workshops, and more. Our issue this week looks at the work of several authors, but the primary focus is on a different area of the literary world: slam poetry. Specifically, the two Baltimore teams that have dominated on a national stage. Here's a rundown of the issue:

-Summer Of The Slam: How two fearless Baltimore poetry slam teams took over the nation

-Mikita Brottman's "Maximum Security Book Club" offers a surprising look at the classics—and prison life

-A new book about Adnan Syed delves into Baltimore's racial and religious divides

-Jane Jacobs tells us a lot about cities, but new biography "Eyes on the Street" doesn't tell us much about her

-Hampden's Paulie Gee's eases into business

-Eyes On The Prize: A story of addiction and recovery

-Baltimore City Power Rankings: Brandon Scott, Marilyn Mosby, Kevin Plank, more

-Savage Love: Quickies