In This Week's City Paper: An investigation on the death of Tyree Woodson, JPEGMAFIA interviews Willie D, more

Our cover story this week is a long investigation into the death of Tyree Woodson, a man police say killed himself in a bathroom stall at the Southwestern District precinct. Woodson's mother and girlfriend raise questions about how police detained Woodson, and a look at some of the details of the case raises questions about how police investigate themselves. The story is broken into seven chapters, and we've included all the documents writer Baynard Woods used to report it. Here's a rundown of the issue.

-What Happened to Tyree Woodson? An in-custody death nearly three years ago raises more concerns about the police department's ability to investigate itself

-A squatter's story becomes theater in "The King of Howard Street"

-JPEGMAFIA and rap legend Willie D of Geto Boys talk Trump, Russia, Steve Harvey, and more

-Like Homemade: Cypriana offers a strong taste of the Mediterranean but struggles in service

-Justice Delayed: Keith Davis Jr. trial ends with a hung jury

-Closed Court: Judge banned note-taking for non-credentialed media during Keith Davis Jr. trial

-Democracy in Crisis: What we can learn from Turkey's populist regime

-Murder Ink 5/24/17: 8 murders this week; 135 murders this year

-Baltimore City Power Rankings: Up for another successful Preakness, down for developers, SAO, and Trump's Amerikkka