In the current City Paper: Fiction and Poetry, Jake 'The Snake' Roberts, and more

In recent years, our Fiction and Poetry issue has featured a contest that let readers submit their own works. This year we decided to switch things up, inviting local fiction writer Susan Muaddi Darraj to edit and curate this year's selections. In the issue you'll find poems and short stories from published authors here in Baltimore and much, much more. Here's a rundown:

-'The Tour Guide' and 'The Scientist,' by Thea Brown

-'Arab Men I Have Loved in Passing' and 'City Animals,' by Mejdulene B. Shomali

-'Forty Years Later: What I Know' and 'From Bombay to Baltimore,' by Lalita Noronha

-Milestone, by James Magruder

-Napoleonic Poem, by Kim Jensen

-Possessions, by Jen Michalski

-Childhood in the South, by Carla Du Pree

-Ghost Hunters, by Lucas Southworth

-Mother's Dresser, by Rosalia Scalia

-Like Bees Wanting Out the Terrible Hive, by Andria Nacina Cole

