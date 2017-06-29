Housing Secretary Dr. Ben Carson's Baltimore Visit in Photos
Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson held a two day visit to the Henderson-Hopkins School in East Baltimore where he met with city officials. About 20 protesters showed up the first day as he was in a closed meeting. Only a handful showed up the second day when he toured the grounds and met with the public. Read about his visit here.
J.M. Giordano
