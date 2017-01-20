FORCE and Luminous Interventions, in a "coastal collaboration" with Oakland's Disclose, protest Trump with projections on the eve of the inauguration

Away from the thrum of armed-and-armored police, out-and-proud "deplorables," and fervid anti-Trump activists, Baltimore-based art activist group FORCE: Upsetting Rape Culture offered up a meditative act of protest last night.

Around 6 p.m., members of FORCE and Luminous Interventions projected a series of portraits of sexual assaults survivors and related quotes about how president-elect and as of the next day president good and proper Donald Trump reminds them of their abusers onto the side of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center: "In this man's face, I see the ex-boyfriend who chased me through the streets"; "This man's voice tells me to stay silent, to not defend myself, or I will be punished"; "This man has the grabbing hands of the stranger when I was five"; "This man is the threat that follows as we walk home along at night." These statements were all affixed with the hashtag, "#wewillnotbesilent."

"The purpose of the action is to both name [Trump's] behaviors as abusive and create space for mourning in the face of what is a traumatic event for people who are survivors of violence," FORCE cofounder Hannah Brancato explained.

The projection was a "coastal collaboration," said FORCE cofounder Rebecca Nagle, with Oakland-based group Disclose, based on a video Disclose created. Jadelynn Stahl, a member of Disclose, is also a member of the leadership team for FORCE's Monument Quilt, a traveling art installation by and for survivors of rape and abuse.

"We've been comrades in the fight to upset rape culture for years," Nagle said. "We were both talking about doing actions during the inauguration."

Not long the projections in Washington, D.C., Disclose projected the same thing on the Oakland Police Department building. From noon to 1 p.m. today, during Trump's swearing-in, FORCE is hosting "a Twitterstorm" so that "survivors can tell their stories," Nagle said.

FORCE and Luminous Interventions first intended to project onto the front of Union Station on Massachusetts Avenue. The location had been scouted and chosen because there was a Trump donor dinner inside, but a large police and security presence and other preventative measures forbid access to that side of the station.

"Security was blocked off in a way that made it physically impossible to do it—the entire front of the station was blocked and barricaded with city buses," Nagle said. It had not looked like that when FORCE scouted the location earlier, she added, and they had not anticipated such extreme measures, which included a chain of buses creating a wall, and on top the roof of Union Station, a few snipers. It was impossible to get close enough to do the projection, and so after convening an hour or so before the projection was set to begin, the nearby convention center was chosen instead.

As the slideshow rolled along, passersby and some in solidarity gathered or stopped across the street and took photos and video of the projection. About an hour or so later, the projection stopped, and FORCE's Nagle and Brancato gathered everybody there in a circle, thanked everybody for coming, and asked everybody to share "something they came with" and "something they left with."

Answers from those in the circle generally suggested the group moved from a kind of existential dread and rage and that they left with, for the moment at least, some sense of ease and pride—anything that could be done to voice dissent was a good thing.

Not long after the projections, at the Washington Press Club not too far away, "The Deplorables Ball," a churlish pro-Trump event, was met outside with the full spectrum of anti-Trump activists, chanting "Nazi scum" at the Trump supporters arriving, while those dog-boner red "Make America Great Again" hats were burned, and the surreal crew of Trumpies were confronted. Police used teargas or pepper spray—it still is not clear which, exactly—on the protestors, providing a far more chaotic counter to Trump on the eve of the inauguration.

On Saturday, at FORCE'S Motor House studio in Baltimore, FORCE invites people to come and contribute to the Monument Quilt from noon to 5 p.m. On March 1, FORCE'S massive, stunning Monument Quilt will be displayed on the Capitol Building West lawn, and in 2018, the Quilt will blanket the National Mall, spelling out the words "Not Alone."