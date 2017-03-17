Following officer indictments, a slew of old cases to go over

On the heels of the arrest and indictment of seven Baltimore Police officers on conspiracy charges last month, the Office of the Public Defender is scrambling to revisit all the cases where these officers were involved. The 45-page federal indictment charges the officers with extortion as well as stealing money, property, and drugs from homes and storage units, and then falsifying incident reports, evading court proceedings, giving false testimony during internal investigations, turning off their body cameras, and lying about overtime hours. Their credibility as arresting officers and witnesses in a slew of criminal cases in the city over decades is now being called into question.

The fallout in the courts is significant.

"The magnitude of how this could all compound if we go back to the very first day of each one of the officers, we’re talking about thousands of cases," said Deputy District Public Defender Natalie Finegar.

So far, in phase I of its review process, public defenders have identified 750 cases.

"However, these officers were involved in with over 10,000 arrests in the course of their careers," said Finegar. Go back 10 years and it "gets crazy very quickly."

Complicating things is the fact that "each case has to be evaluated individually," she said.

One of men charged, Det. Daniel Hersl, has been on the force since 1999, and all seven members of the Gun Trace Task Force have been indicted following an FBI investigation that secretly recorded multiple arrests. While the FBI investigation appears to have begun sometime in 2015, likely sparked by the Department of Justice Investigation into Baltimore's entire police force last year, the current charges have spurred the State's Attorney's Office and the Public Defenders Office here to dive back into hundreds of cases where the officers were involved.

Between them, the seven police officers have more than 79 years of service on the force, and while arrests over time certainly varied, allusions to the rapid clip at which they operated surfaces in an October 2016 police department newsletter. The shout-out celebrates the team's record, noting that the seven men made 110 arrests for handgun violations in a 10-and-a-half-month period. "This team of dedicated detectives has a work ethic that is beyond reproach," Lt. Chris O'Ree wrote. "Their relentless pursuit to make our streets safer by removing guns and arresting the right people for the right reasons has made our City safer. I couldn't be more proud of the strong work of this team."

Now, all of the cases where they were involved must be revisited to see if questions about their credibility might impact the outcome.

Baltimore's Public Defenders Office, already swamped with approximately 49,000 new cases yearly, has called in reinforcements, with attorneys from the administration, post-conviction, and appellate offices volunteering to help review cases and compile a database of those impacted.

"People are pulling together because they understand the gravity and we don't want to leave a client alone," said Finegar. "We are going to have to prioritize. Open cases with people incarcerated are number one."

The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office is similarly reassessing.

"We recognize that these indictments will have pervasive implications not only on open and pending cases but closed cases as well," said Melba Saunders, spokesperson for the State's Attorney's Office in an emailed statement. "As such, we have already begun to reallocate resources in an attempt to evaluate and assess the magnitude of the impact that these indictments will ultimately have on both."

While some of the pending cases that rely on these officers as witnesses have already been dismissed in the last two weeks, it is not cut and dried. For example, if there is a way for prosecutors to make a case without calling these officers—say, security footage of the crime taking place—the State's Attorney's Office would presumably pursue it.

But what makes this whole process insanely frustrating for the public defenders or private attorneys representing the accused is that they have been regularly asking for police Internal Affairs Division records (the documents that detail police misconduct or corruption investigations) on some of these very same officers for years. But judges repeatedly denied their requests.

According to the Brady Rule, prosecutors are required to share exculpatory evidence, that is, facts or documents that are favorable to the accused, with defense lawyers. For example, if police interviewed someone who provided an alibi for the accused, Brady would require that prosecutors share that information with the defense. It's part of creating a level playing field and making sure that someone who may be innocent is not wrongly convicted and packed off to prison. In this case, public defenders in the city have often argued that the credibility of a police officer—or lack of credibility as evidenced by police internal investigations of the officer's conduct—should be information that is shared with defense attorneys.

But the State's Attorney's Office regularly contests this. Then the internal affairs investigation records go before a judge who makes a call on their relevance.

The State's Attorney's Office insists it follows Brady. "Any officer that has a credibility or integrity issue, we disclose the file pertaining to that specific issue, pursuant to a protective order signed by a Baltimore City Circuit judge," said Janice Bledsoe, Deputy State's Attorney of Criminal Justice. "If the judge denies looking at the file, we follow the court's order."

But in the Baltimore courts, judges regularly deny access to internal affairs investigations of police officers, public defenders complain. Even when judges rule that the files must be shared with the defense, they typically insist that they are confidential and thus cannot be shared with other public defenders who may be working on cases with those same officers, explains Finegar.