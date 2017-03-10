Flashback: 1977

The Baltimore City Paper turns 40 years old this year

On May 27, 1977, what would become Baltimore’s free alternative weekly the Baltimore City Paper debuted as then a 12-page weekly called City Squeeze, cooked-up by Russ Smith and Alan Hirsch while at Johns Hopkins University. A year into its run, City Paper became the Baltimore City Paper. Over the next 40 weeks, City Paper celebrates its four decades with a different featured archival article in the front of the paper. This week, we offer up a profile from the first issue of the paper of the band Loose Shoes, which provides some continuity with the DIY spirit that still fuels the city’s music scene—exemplified by our cover story on the Bell Foundry.