Even after more harassment allegations surface, Bill O'Reilly still booked at city-owned arena

Bill O'Reilly, the Fox News bigmouth currently re-embroiled in a sexual harassment controversy focused on five women who have settled for a total of $13 million tied to alleged harassment and verbal abuse from O'Reilly, is coming to the Royal Farms Arena.

He's part of the "The Spin Stops Here" tour along with another voice from Fox News (which comedian Seth Meyers recently compared to "state television") Jesse Watters and snarky comedian turned snarky right-wing heel Dennis Miller. The tour creeps on through Baltimore on Sept. 22. Tickets went on sale yesterday and it will cost you between $65 and $125 to hear this asshole talk, which, Jesus fucking Christ.

According to the New York Times article that first exposed these new allegations, the women involved "complained about a wide range of behavior, including verbal abuse, lewd comments, unwanted advances and phone calls in which it sounded as if Mr. O'Reilly was masturbating, according to documents and interviews." It should be noted that although O'Reilly and Fox News have settled with accusers, this is not in anyway an admission of guilt.

City Paper reached out to Jamie Curtis, director of marketing-public relations, about the event and asked when the event had been booked and if RoFo Arena was aware of the allegations and the numerous advertisers who've stopped advertising on "The O'Reilly Factor" since the Times articled dropped.

We received a "no comment" from Curtis. The Baltimore Sun asked Frank Remesch, general manager of Royal Farms Arena, and got a no comment as well.

Although a private company, SMG, manages the Royal Farms Arena, it is actually owned by the city of Baltimore, which makes the booking of the controversial O'Reilly particularly curious. City Paper has reached out to members of the City Council for comment and received no response.

When the City Council was weighing tax breaks in 2016 to lure larger acts the arena, The Sun reported the facility "grossed more than $16.8 million on 80 concerts over one year beginning in November 2014." Billboard has consistently ranked Royal Farms Arena first in ticket sales for arenas with 10,000 to 15,000 seats.

Last time there was an event timing this juicy was back in 2015, when alleged serial rapist and legendary comedian Bill Cosby was set to play the Lyric just a couple weeks after comedian Hannibal Buress, who reignited the Cosby rape controversy after a bit about it in a Charlotte comedy club. When Cosby played the Lyric, a small protest organized by Baltimore Slutwalk gathered outside the venue, and during Cosby's set a man shouted at Cosby, "38 women called you a rapist! Tell the one about how to get away with rape."

We'll be patiently waiting to see how this plays out and perhaps anticipate similar heckling if the shows goes on as usual in September.