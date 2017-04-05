DOJ's Baltimore consent decree pause denied by judge

Yesterday, City Paper spoke to Jill Carter, the Director of the Office of Civil Rights and Wage Management, about the fate of Baltimore's consent decree after Attorney General Jeff Sessions demanded, via signed statement, a 90-day pause to the decree on Monday.

The pause was swiftly condemned by Mayor Catherine Pugh and Police Commissioner Kevin Davis.

Carter said she was confident that Judge James K. Bredar wouldn't allow 90-day order to stand, and today Judge Bredar denied the DOJ's pause.

"The Government's motion is untimely. To postpone the public hearing at the eleventh hour would be to unduly burden and inconvenience the Court, the other parties, and, most importantly the public. Accordingly, the MOTION FOR CONTINUANCE OF PUBLIC FAIRNESS HEARING (EFC No. 23) is DENIED," his order reads in part.

Mostly what this denial does is allow tomorrow morning's public hearing tied to the consent decree, where Baltimore residents can testify, to continue as scheduled. It is set to go on from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow in Courtroom 1A at Baltimore's U.S. District Court in (101 West Lombard St.).