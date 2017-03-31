Democracy In Crisis Episode 9: Imara Jones On Healthcare and the Russia Investigations

In this week's episode, hosts Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner talk with writer and analyst Imara Jones about what's next for healthcare and investigations into Russian involvement in the presidential election. Imara Jones holds a degree from the London School of Economics and is currently developing a television news program aimed at progressive millennials of color.

