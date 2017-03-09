Democracy In Crisis Episode 6: Department Of Justification & International Women's Strike

Emily Bazelon, staff writer at the New York Times Magazine, joins us to discuss her latest piece called "Department of Justification," which discussed the long shared vision of Steve Bannon, Stephen Miller, and Jeff Sessions. Then, we discuss the International Women's Strike with Kate D. Griffiths, who is on the strike's US National Organizing Committee. She co-authored an article for The Nation called Striking on International Women’s Day Is Not a Privilege.

You can read Emily Bazelon's article here (www.nytimes.com/2017/02/28/magazi…e-department.html) and Kate D. Griffiths' here (www.thenation.com/article/striking…not-a-privilege/)

