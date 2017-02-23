Democracy in Crisis Episode 4: Sohail Daulatzai on Fifty Years of the "Battle of Algiers"

In the latest episode of Democracy in Crisis, we hear a conversation between Sohail Daulatzai and Brandon Soderberg about Daulatzai's book, "Fifty Years of the Battle of Algiers: Past As Prologue." They discuss the lasting legacy of the classic film, its different uses and interpretations through history, and what it can teach us today about resistance, neocolonialism, and counterinsurgency. Daulatzai is Associate Professor of Film and Media Studies and Associate Professor in the African American Studies School of Humanities at the University of California, Irvine. Brandon Soderberg is chief advisor and editor at large for Democracy in Crisis and interim editor-in-chief at the Baltimore City Paper.

Recorded live at Red Emma's Bookstore and Coffeehouse.

