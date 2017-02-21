Democracy in Crisis Episode 3: Immigration Crackdown Special--Aura Bogado & City of Immigrants

In the latest special edition of the Democracy in Crisis Podcast, hosts Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner talk with reporter Aura Bogado about a powerful profile she wrote in Teen Vogue about 14-year-old Jackie Rayos-Garcia whose mother Guadalupe García de Rayos was detained while talking to immigration officials and deported—perhaps the first deportation under the Trump administration. Now Jackie vows to bring her home.

In the second segment, we hear from the creator of “The Wire” David Simon, Marielena Hincapié from the National Immigration Law Center, historian Taylor Branch, activist DeRay Mckesson, Sonia Kumar of the ACLU, and musician Steve Earle, all of whom spoke at “City of Immigrants” a fund-raising event sponsored by Simon’s production company, which matched any donations made through its site. All music in this segment is performed by Steve Earle.

Democracy in Crisis is a weekly podcast hosted by Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner, produced and engineered by Mark Gunnery for The Center for Emerging Media. Theme music by Ruby Fulton and the Rhymes with Orchestra.