Democracy In Crisis Episode 16: Trump gives secrets to the Russians; Chelsea Manning freed

On this week's episode, co-hosts Marc Steiner and Baynard Woods talk first about the secrets Trump shared with Russian diplomats. Then, they are joined by Evan Greer, Campaign Director of Fight for the Future, and a close friend and supporter of Chelsea Manning to talk about what Manning's release from prison.

Democracy in Crisis is a weekly podcast hosted by Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner, produced and engineered by Mark Gunnery for The Center for Emerging Media. Theme music by Ruby Fulton and the Rhymes with Orchestra.